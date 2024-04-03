Super League round seven refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets big game

HERE are the referees for this week’s Super League games.

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

04th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: R. Connolly

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

05th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

05th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Hull KR v London Broncos

05th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

06th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

06th April, KO: 20:05

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Cau

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

