Super League round seven refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets big game

HERE are the referees for this week’s Super League games.
Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors
04th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: R. Connolly
Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils
05th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves
05th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Hull KR v London Broncos
05th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants
06th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Catalans Dragons v St Helens
06th April, KO: 20:05
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Cau
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
