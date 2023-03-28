Paul Wellens responds to Lewis Dodd’s NRL speculation after St Helens star signs with new agent

THIS morning, it was revealed that St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd had signed a deal with leading NRL agent, SFX Sports.

Dodd, 21, has become one of the world’s most sought-after young players following an incredible World Club Challenge win on Australian soil.

When asked if the news of Dodd’s new manager this morning had created any potential disruption, Wellens said: “Absolutely not, Lewis is a great young lad and any player has the right to sign with any manager or agency that they want.

“We respect those decisions so Lewis is with us in 2023 and is contracted for 2024 as well. So, we will do all we can to keep him here as he is a player that we love and value.

“We feel he is an instrumental to our success but Lewis is a grown adult who can make decisions for himself.”

The Saints boss has no doubt that if any such talks about Dodd’s future do take place, then they will be done in a respectful manner.

“But what I do know is with Lewis, the relationship with the club is a respectful one so if any concessions do happen whether now or in three months’, six months’ or 12 months’ time then it will be done in the right way.”