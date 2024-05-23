Promotion without relegation, ill-prepared referees and bare rugby league coverage – League Express Mailbag

THE League Express Mailbag is where fans get their chance to air their views by sending letters or emails to our headquarters.

Here are some from this week:

HOW ABOUT PROMOTION WITHOUT RELEGATION

It is often said on these pages that, without promotion and relegation, teams in the lower divisions have nothing to play for.

However, what if there was promotion without relegation?

Promotion should always be possible but the clubs aspiring to it should have to demonstrate that success on the field is accompanied by all the other requirements for a sustainable future in Super League.

Teams finishing top of the Championship should be financially rewarded (one incentive) so that even if they do not qualify for promotion that year, they can start the process of development to meet all the qualifications requirements.

Eventually the cream of the Championship will rise and become deserving of promotion.

If clubs repeatedly wasted the money given to them, and did not show any attempt to meet all the qualifications, then sanctions could be levied.

As more teams entered Super League, fixtures could be organised in the same way as the NRL does with 17 teams and more, or a conference type system similar to the one used by the NFL could be introduced.

The number of fixtures could be regulated, with loop fixtures binned and repetition of fixtures ended.

If the teams in Super League repeatedly let their standards slip, then relegation could be imposed.

Is this not how a meritocracy should work in Rugby League?

Phil Thompson, Lockerbie

CUT THE MOOS

Once again I find myself in despair after having watched the BBC presentation of Rugby League.

I cannot understand why they mic up the referee.

In the Wigan v Hull KR semi-final, all we can hear is what appears to be a very loud cow mooing at the audience. It is awful.

Why do we allow it?

Watching and listening to Rugby League is an awful experience.

It is the ugliest thing on television.

Philip Howard, Hedon, Hull

ILL PREPARED REFEREES

After 25 years as a top local amateur football referee, I decided to hang up my whistle and look for a new interest.

As my grandson’s local Rugby League team always seemed to be struggling for referees, I decided to attend the local RFL match officials course, which was currently open.

I signed up for the course along with my 14-year-old grandson. I knew nothing about the course, but my initial thoughts were that it would be good to spend a few weeks as with my FA course, learning more about the laws and officiating of Rugby League, the game I have loved and watched all my life.

My grandson and I attended the course, which was a mix of adults and quite a few youngsters and teens.

The two guys running the course started off by saying that at the end of the course we would be RFL match officials,

Sure enough, two hours later, after 1.5 hours of classroom tuition watching a few video clips and learning the laws, and a half-hour outside learning a few hand and flagging signals, to my bewilderment I was given a whistle and a certificate and asked if I was available to do a game at the weekend.

To say I was dumbfounded is an understatement. Even with my 25 years as an FA referee, in no way did I feel as though I was prepared or in a position to officiate a game after what basically was a quick briefing.

There was no exam or questionnaire afterwards to see whether anybody had understood the course or felt ready or comfortable to officiate a game.

I also had a few other concerns regarding the course. To my astonishment, no criminal checks are carried out on the adults attending the course and there was no discussion on safeguarding procedures, which are mandatory for the FA.

I also felt there should have been more discussions on what to expect whilst refereeing, especially for younger ones in what can sometimes be a hostile environment, and how to deal with tricky situations.

I’m sure many a referee has gone to their first game unprepared for this and it may have even put them off for life.

I’m not sure what the situation is with regards to the shortage of match officials for the RFL. But I’m sure that anyone reading this who is involved with the game, especially at the amateur level, would be amazed that some officials are turning up after only two hours tuition. So maybe give them a bit more of a break.

I’m sorry, but my view is that the whole course is just about getting as many referees out on the field as quick as possible, regardless of their understanding of the game.

But in my view, in no way is a quick two-hour briefing enough to prepare anyone for officiating any game, let alone the toughest sport in the world.

Andy Howard, Batley

CONSISTENCY, PLEASE!

During the Salford v Warrington game on 27th April, Paul Vaughan’s try was sent up to the video-referee, just as most tries are these days.

He saw the score at various angles, as usual, then went with the on-field decision of no try.

Immediately after that decision was given, we then saw a different angle that suggested it was a try. So why didn’t the video-referee not get access to this angle and overturn the on-field decision?

All we want is consistency across the board and not the bias for and against teams we see every week in our wonderful game.

Paul Worrall, Warrington

LONDON’S IMPORTANCE

It was significant to note that London Broncos’ recent 34-18 win over Hull FC had a mention and a clip of a try on the BBC national news early on the same Sunday evening.

We should not underestimate the importance of the presence of a Super League club in the capital.

Michael Turner, Chorley

THE TIMES THEY AREN’T A CHANGIN’

It was a bad day at the office on Saturday for my team.

But I’m only emailing to get this off my chest!

I’m a Times reader.

Once upon a time they did print reports and the odd article and at least the results.

But they haven’t printed any reports or articles for quite a while, including Saturday’s game (even the result).

It just annoys me that we are spending a lot of dosh with IMG.

I’d have thought with their clout they could do something about this! Hope all well

Liam Barlow, Hull

