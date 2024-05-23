Wests Tigers looking to offload halfback Jayden Sullivan to Super League clubs

WESTS TIGERS are looking to offload halfback Jayden Sullivan to Super League clubs, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

New Wests chief executive, Shane Richardson, has travelled to the UK to sound out possible interest in Sullivan, who only joined the Tigers ahead of the 2024 NRL season from St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Sydney Morning Herald has claimed that Sullivan is at the top of Richardson’s list to get rid of, with the 22-year-old earning around $500,000 (£261,500) a season, which will increase to about $600,000 (£313,860) in the final years of his four-year deal.

The 22-year-old has played six games for the Tigers in 2024, but was behind Lachlan Galvin and Aidan Sezer before both halfbacks suffered injuries.

Sullivan also registered 27 appearances for the Dragons over a four-year spell after debuting in 2019.

