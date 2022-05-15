Huddersfield Giants promise ‘better’ Will Pryce as Challenge Cup final return not ruled out

Ian Watson has refused to rule Will Pryce out of Challenge Cup final contention for Huddersfield Giants but says the halfback will be “a better athlete and better player” when he does return.

The 19-year-old received a ten-match ban in March for a dangerous tackle and will serve the final game when Toulouse Olympique visit on Friday.

It sets up the relishing prospect of Pryce returning to action the following weekend at Tottenham, when the Giants take on Wigan looking for their first major silverware in 60 years.

However, the form of Tui Lolohea, Theo Fages and Oliver Russell, plus competition from Jack Cogger, who could come back from his own ban this week, means that Pryce is far from guaranteed a place in their 17 for the final.

“You never rule anything out. It’s generally (picked) on form,” said Watson of Pryce’s chances of featuring.

“The guys that are playing now hold the shirts. It’s all on them to maintain those shirts going forward.

“Prycey’s been training the house down. He looks a hell of a lot stronger.

“I’m not saying it’s a good thing he’s had a ban, but the good thing is he’s been able to work on things and work on his game.

“(For example) his conditioning, because he missed pre-season, and his weights, he looks physically stronger. He’s been working on his kicking game, his defensive game.

“I expect we’ll get a better athlete and better player when does come back. He just needs to keep himself in condition and wait for that opportunity to come.”

It’s still only Pryce’s second season as a first-team player and he hasn’t had a full pre-season before due to injury, so Watson says this period has effectively been one.

“The first year he came in he missed a bit of the pre-season with a fracture on his lower back, which meant he couldn’t train with the first team for a couple of months.

“This pre-season he had the injury from the England Knights (appearance at the end of last year), which didn’t help him either.

“This little break has meant he’s had a good little pre-season. He’ll tell you he’s not enjoyed it one little bit, but it will have been really good for his career going forward.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield hope Chris McQueen will be fit for Tottenham as he nurses an adductor injury from their semi-final win.

