Rob Butler relishing new challenge after signing for Wakefield Trinity

Rob Butler says he’s more than ready to bolster Wakefield’s bid to climb the top-flight table.

Inconsistent Trinity have been desperately seeking a prop – and have signed the 23-year-old from Warrington on a one-and-a-half-year contract.

Butler caught the eye with London Broncos during their valiant 2019 Super League campaign and earned an England Knights appearance at the end of it.

He joined Warrington on a two-year deal ahead of last season but has struggled for game time with them.

Butler featured the same number of times on loan to Leigh in 2021 (six) as he has in total for the Wolves.

Having played four games in his first season, his sole outing this term was in the home clash with his new club in March.

Wakefield won 38-22, one of only three victories in eleven league games ahead of their big basement battle with Toulouse in France.

But Butler, who will be reunited with his old Broncos teammates Eddie Battye, Jay Pitts and Sadiq Adebiyi in the Trinity pack, saw enough to be confident about the future.

“They knew where our weaknesses were and what to do to exploit them,” said the Kent-born Medway Dragons product, who came through the Broncos development system and spent time on loan at both London Skolars and Coventry Bears (now Midlands Hurricanes) earlier in his career.

“The move has happened quite fast, but I’m happy and excited to be here.

“I liked what (Wakefield coach) Willie Poching had to say when we met up to discuss the move, and everyone has been super-friendly and helpful.

“Knowing the old London lads, as well as Tom Lineham from my time at Warrington, has helped as well.

“I played a lot in Super League with the Broncos, then Covid hit, and I’ve had a few games with Warrington and Leigh.

“Now I’m looking forward to playing regular rugby and finding some form.”

Poching, who is preparing for Friday’s trip to Leeds, said: “Rob is young, English and a man of significant size, which is of real value to us.

“I know he will add to the quality of the group with the person that he is and the player that he is.”

