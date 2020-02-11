QUIZ: Can you name every player with 100 or more Super League tries? Matthew Shaw February 11, 2020 Over the years, Super League has boasted some incredible try-scorers. But how many of the 51 players with 100 tries or more can you name? You have 15 minutes! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)