Toronto name just 19 for Wigan trip

Toronto Wolfpack have named just a 19-man squad for Thursday’s clash with Wigan.

Darcy Lussick and Sonny Bill-Williams have been omitted, with SBW absent as he returns to New Zealand for the birth of his child.

However, the Wolfpack have not replaced them, with Chase Stanley not included despite being expected to return in the country in time for the match.

Wigan Warriors have made two changes ahead of Thursday’s round three clash with Toronto.

Sam Powell, who is still recovering from a head injury sustained in Wigan’s victory over Warrington in round 1, drops out of Adrian Lams’s squad alongside Jake Shorrocks.

They have been replaced in the squad by Joe Bullock and Amir Bourouh.

Warriors: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings, Bourouh.

Wolfpack: O’Brien, Russell, Leutele, Kay, Mellor, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Mullally, Dixon, Thompson, Wilkin, Springer, Olbison, Wallace, Singleton, Wheeler, Cunningham, Miloudi.