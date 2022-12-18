Ralph Rimmer insists he leaves RFL with no regrets

RALPH RIMMER will officially depart his position as RFL Chief Executive on New Year’s Eve.

And he will be leaving without any regrets, as he made clear in a Facebook post last week.

“I have been incredibly lucky to have travelled my RL journey, which ultimately led to being director of the International Board and the CEO of the RFL,” he wrote.

“As CEO of the RFL the responsibilities are great. I absolutely understand what Rugby League does, the impact it has and how important its rude health is to not only its communities, but also the nation.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside a myriad of people along the way. I haven’t always agreed with them all, and I have certainly been involved in plenty of healthy friction enroute, but never-the-less it has all helped shape the sport.

“I fully realised that as CEO of the RFL I had to make a difference. I would like to think I have done so.”

Rimmer raised some key events as the highlights from his time at the helm.

“Overseeing the split between the RFL and SLE. I was never in favour but we learned from it and it helped us progress.

“Pushing us through Covid. By a long way, we were the front-runner in securing Government support and that saved the sport.

“Driving through a governance realignment which is unique in sport.

“Driving the 12-year strategic partnership with the brilliant IMG, which will take it to another level.

“Working daily with Jon Dutton and his fantastic RLWC team to cope with the postponement and then the successful delivery, twelve months later, of the most inclusive World Cup ever in Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair tournaments.

“Relocating the split-sited RL HQ from Media City and Red Hall to its new home on the Etihad Campus.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been with me on my Rugby League journey. Across the sport, I have met some incredibly talented, committed and passionate individuals who care deeply about it and who have helped make all of the above possible. I will look back on my RL path with nothing but fondness.

“However, as I finally put my RFL quill down, I am now keen to start to focus on what my next challenge will be. I have absolutely no idea where my next chapter lies.

“I retain passion and energy and want to do something different, so if anyone out there has any ideas then contact me and I would welcome a discussion.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.