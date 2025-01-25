Rams beat Moor in all-Dewsbury Challenge Cup duel

DEWSBURY MOOR 6 DEWSBURY RAMS 50

CHRISTIAN LEE, Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Batley, Saturday

THERE would be no fairy-tale Challenge Cup upset as Dewsbury Rams cruised to victory over their cross-town amateur rivals.

The Rams ran in nine tries, including braces for Dan Coates and Joe Summers, with Jack Clarkson scoring Dewsbury Moor’s only try in reply.

There were ominous signs for the amateurs as the Rams raced into an 18-0 lead early on.

A deft pass put Matt Garside through and Coates was supporting up the inside to finish off the move for the game’s first try before Louis Collinson crashed over moments later.

A penalty in the set after the restart gifted the Rams easy field position again and this time Garside was able to get to the try line as he once more broke through the Moor line.

Hookem added the conversions for all three tries.

The NCL side began to settle into the game after the early barrage and forced some Rams errors with their defensive efforts.

However, as the half wore on, the Rams’ superior strength and fitness began to show and they added to their lead after forcing Moor behind for a drop-out, scoring three more tries for Coates, Hookem and Summers, the latter finding his way to the line under the posts despite the best efforts of four Moor defenders.

Starting the second half, Moor forced an early error from the Rams and capitalised from it, opening their account for the game.

Brierley failed to deal with a kick to the corner and it ricocheted to Clarkson, who dived over, much to the delight of the vocal Moor fans. Gregory Coldbridge slotted the conversion from the touchline.

This would be the shining moment for the home side, who fought valiantly throughout, but the Rams put paid to any comeback with two quick tries from Brierley and Summers.

Moor’s afternoon was made even harder when prop Aaron James tipped a Rams man over the horizontal in the tackle and was sent to the sinbin.

They tried to hold out gamely but eventually Caelum Jordan barged his way to the line in the corner. Hookem again was on target to bring up 50 points for the Rams.

Penalties had cost Moor throughout and, just as they returned to a full complement, Bradley Adams also saw yellow for a high tackle – forcing them to play out the final moments with twelve men.

GAMESTAR: Dan Coates picked up a first-half try double and made the Rams’ attack tick in what was, at times, an untidy encounter.

GAMEBREAKER: When Matt Garside scored the Rams’ third try after seven minutes, his side was 18-0 up and the game was effectively won.

MATCHFACTS

MOOR

1 George Woodcock

2 Jack Clarkson

3 Luke Adamson

4 Joseph Berry

5 Amir Sghaier

6 Harry Hartley

7 Bradley Foster

8 James Samme

9 Kain Fisher

10 Aaron James

11 Gregory Colbridge

12 Lachlan Holmes

13 Bradley Adams

Subs (all used)

14 Bradley Barnes

15 Mitchell Gray

16 Joshua Burland

17 Josh O’Sullivan

Tries: Clarkson (43)

Goals: Colbridge 1/1

Sin bin: James (62) – dangerous tackle, Adams (73) – high tackle

RAMS

1 Charlie Harris

2 Tommy Brierley

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

15 Keenen Tomlinson

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

8 Jackson Walker

31 Jack McShane

13 Dec Tomlinson

12 Matt Garside

11 Joe Summers

16 Louis Collinson

Subs (all used)

9 Sam Day

10 Toby Everett

19 Jack Briggs

24 Dale Ferguson

Tries: Coates (2, 26), Collinson (4), Garside (7), Hookem (31), Summers (35, 55), Brierley (51), Jordan (71)

Goals: Hookem 7/9

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-22, 0-26, 0-32; 6-32, 6-38, 6-44, 6-50

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Moor: Kain Fisher; Rams: Dan Coates

Penalty count: 2-13

Half-time: 0-32

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 1,252