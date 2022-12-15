Ex-Super League referee files third lawsuit against NRL over alleged ‘victimisation’

A FORMER Super League referee is taking a third lawsuit to the Federal Court against the NRL for alleged ‘victimisation.’

Tim Alouani-Roby’s lawsuit alleges that the NRL fired the referee after victimising him over union membership and over-exerting him despite illness-induced fatigue.

After being sponsored for a move to Australia in 2013 following his showing in the Rugby League World Cup, Alouani-Roby became a top-flight referee and touch judge between 2015 and 2020.

In November, Alouani-Roby was let go with the official suing former general manager of elite officiating Bernard Sutton and head of elite football operations Graham Annesley in the Fair Work Commission.

It took a year for a decision to be reached with FWC deputy president Bryce Cross finding that the referee’s contract was simply not extended.

After losing the FWC claim, Alouani-Roby appealed against the commission’s full bench but that too was dismissed.

Now, the former official is aiming to overturn this decision and have the dispute re-heard by the FWC.