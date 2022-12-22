RFL concludes investigation into England forward Victor Radley following alleged incident with Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley

THE Rugby Football League has come to its conclusion following an investigation into England forward Victor Radley during the Rugby League World Cup.

In doing so, the investigation has exonerated Radley of any blame for an incident which took place following his side’s exit from the Rugby League World Cup in November.

That incident allegedly involved Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley who was part of the Ireland national squad.

The compliance investigation, requested by RLWC, involved interviews with a number of eyewitnesses as well as those directly involved. The investigator found a non-England player to have behaved inappropriately and an England player to have acted in self-defence. No members of the England squad were at fault.

The RFL Board has determined that no further action should be taken – and these findings have been shared with all relevant Rugby League bodies.