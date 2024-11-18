Super League chief executive slams loop fixtures and hints at 14-club Super League date

SUPER LEAGUE chief executive Paul King has slammed loop fixtures and believes a 14-club Super League is just around the corner.

King, who has been with the Salford Red Devils since February 2018, was a guest on The League Express podcast last week in which he gave a number of in-depth answers to pertinent questions raised by League Express editor Martyn Sadler.

One of those questions concerned the future structure of the rugby league pyramid, and King hinted that a 14-team Super League could come into being as early as 2026 whilst also taking aim at the current bugbear of the rugby league fraternity – the loop fixtures.

“I think there’s real movement for a 14-club Super League. I would assume from 2026. I think if they could have got it in quick enough for ’25 they would have,” King said on The League Express podcast.

“And I know that means there’s a further financial hit for everybody involved because your distribution is spread thinner.

“But the alternative is you’ve got loop fixtures again and they’re like a death knell. Nobody likes them, nobody wants to see them.”

