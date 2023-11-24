Retired North Queensland Cowboys veteran James Tamou reveals the Super League club he turned down

NRL veteran James Tamou retired at the end of the 2023 NRL season after returning home with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Overall, Tamou registered 172 games for the Cowboys, 97 for Penrith Penrith and 38 for Wests Tigers before signing for the Cowboys back in 2023.

But, before rejoining the Cowboys, the 34-year-old had the option of making the move to Super League – and the now named Leigh Leopards.

“I definitely was close to moving overseas, with Leigh, and was keeping an eye on them in the season of 2022,” Tamou told League Express.

“I always would’ve loved the opportunity to play over there as I’ve only heard good things from friends that have moved over there with their families.

“I also definitely thought about retirement last year as I thought that was it, until the Cowboys called with a 12-month deal.

“So I was actually prepared at the end of last season, but again, to get the chance to finish it and give me 12 more months to prepare for life after football was too good to turn down.

“I’m glad I’ve now retired as my body has packed in, I couldn’t play NRL or Super League now.

In terms of the Super League competition, Tamou does keep up with it.

“I think the Super League competition is great, I keep up with it as much as I can. And every now and then I catch a game in the mornings, but as I’ve got older and more mature, I’ve been a fan of everything rugby league.”

