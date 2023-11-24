The Super League clubs that have attracted the most viewers on all Channel 4 games from 2022 and 2023

THE 2023 Super League season is now over – and what a ride it was.

Though Sky Sports took the majority of broadcasted games under its wing, Channel 4 also covered ten games – adding to the ten also covered in 2022.

Looking back at all of those fixtures broadcast on the terrestrial giant, the number of viewers ranges greatly depending on the teams being presented as well as the time and day of coverage.

Of course, some were given more coverage than others which will inevitably lead to more viewers for some clubs rather than others. However, here are the Super League clubs that have attracted the most viewers on Channel 4:

13. Toulouse Olympique

0 viewers

0 times broadcast

12. Leigh Leopards

158,000 viewers

1 broadcast

11. Huddersfield Giants

189,000 viewers

1 broadcast

10. Wakefield Trinity

198,000 viewers

1 broadcast

9. Catalans Dragons

519,000 viewers

2 broadcasts

8. Hull KR

691,000 viewers

3 broadcasts

7. Hull FC

734,000 viewers

2 broadcasts

6. Castleford Tigers

800,000 viewers

3 broadcasts

5. Leeds Rhinos

843,000 viewers

2 broadcasts

4. Wigan Warriors

855,000 viewers

5 broadcasts

3. Salford Red Devils

1,086,000 viewers

5 broadcasts

2. Warrington Wolves

1,132,000 viewers

4 broadcasts

1. St Helens

1,636,000 viewers

6 broadcasts

