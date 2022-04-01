Salford Red Devils boosted by surprise return as squads named for Wakefield Trinity tie

Dan Sarginson has been named in Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad for the trip to Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

The centre was expected to be out long-term with a shoulder injury suffered just over a month ago, but is already back in contention for Paul Rowley’s side.

Salford also have Ken Sio back in the squad following a concussion, though they are without James Greenwood due to an ankle injury.

Danny Addy and Jack Wells also drop out of the squad, with Sam Luckley and Amir Bourouh recalled, while Kallum Watkins (knee), Shane Wright (hamstring) and Harvey Livett (calf) remain unavailable.

For hosts Wakefield, Tom Johnstone returns to the squad after missing their Challenge Cup win at Warrington Wolves due to the concussion suffered the previous week.

Lewis Murphy takes his place in the only change to their group, with Bill Tupou, Tom Lineham, Lee Kershaw (all knee), Lee Gaskell (elbow) and Thomas Minns (hand) all still out.

Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils – Be Well Support Stadium, Sunday 3pm

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 4 Reece Lyne, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashirst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 19 Liam Kay, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 23 Sadiq Adebiyi, 24 Harry Bowes, 30 Corey Hall, 35 David Fifita.

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 13 Elijah Taylor, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 21 Josh Johnson, 22 Rhys Williams, 23 Dan Sarginson, 26 Sam Luckley, 27 Amir Bourouh, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard.