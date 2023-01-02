Nine Leeds Rhinos players out of contract at the end of Super League 2023 who would be free to move clubs

MOST Super League clubs will have finalised their recruitment for 2023 with full focus now on retention going forward.

For Leeds Rhinos, it’s been a busy off-season so far in terms of signings with Luke Hooley (Batley Bulldogs), Sam Lisone (Gold Coast Titans), Nene MacDonald (Leigh Leopards), James McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers), Luis Roberts (Leigh Leopards), Leon Ruan (Doncaster), Justin Sangare (Toulouse Olympique) and Toby Warren (York) all signing on the dotted line for 2023 and beyond.

However, there will also be a focus on retention with a number of stars coming off contract at the end of 2023.

Nine of those are: Blake Austin, James Bentley, James Donaldson, Levi Edwards, David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano, Liam Tindall and Sam Walters.

Austin has reiterated in the past that he only likes of sign one-year deals in a bid to get the best out of his game, whilst his former Canberra Raiders halfback partner Aidan Sezer signed a two-year deal ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

Bentley has been linked with the NRL in recent weeks and months, but his performances towards the back end of 2022 were evidence of why Leeds brought him to the club.

Likewise with Tetevano, the former NRL star put in some brilliant performances in the latter half of the season as Rohan Smith’s men made it to the Grand Final, whilst Edwards, Tindall and Walters will be wanting more game time in 2023 after previously being limited in terms of Rhinos appearances.

Fusitu’a suffered from injury during 2022 but has been handed a first-team shirt for next season, whilst Donaldson has been one of Leeds’ most consistent performers in recent years.

It’s unlikely that Leeds will be able to keep all nine with salary cap restraints, but 2023 will be a busy one for Smith and the club in terms of preparing players’ futures.