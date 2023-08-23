RFL pressured to change “crazy” rule following controversial Wakefield Trinity no try

THE RFL is being urged to change a “crazy” rule following the controversial ruling out of a try in Wakefield Trinity’s crunch clash with Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

The game, which Castleford ended up winning 28-12, was dominated by a number of flashpoints including a try being chalked off for Trinity after Matty Ashurst was said to be within ten metres and advancing following a Luke Gale kick.

That kick was touched down by Josh Griffin, but video referee Jack Smith disallowed the try due to Ashurst moving towards the ball.

By the letter of the law, Smith was correct to disallow the try, but Sky Sports pundits John Kear and Jamie Jones-Buchanan have urged the governing body to change the ruling.

“The letter of the law says the referee is correct,” Kear said live on Sky Sports. “But look at it. Ashurst isn’t interfering.

“Wakefield can feel harshly done by, and it might be something the RFL need to look at when interfering within the ten metres.”

Jones-Buchanan echoed Kear’s thoughts: “It’s longitudinal being offside for me,” he said. “It’s a crazy ruling and you want the ref to have some strength.”

That defeat left Castleford two points ahead of Wakefield at the bottom of the Super League table.

