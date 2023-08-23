Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet gives big hint over future of Mike Cooper

WHEN Wigan Warriors forward Mike Cooper succumbed to a serious knee injury in the Good Friday Super League clash with St Helens earlier this season, there were fears that his career could be over.

However, Wigan boss Matt Peet has revealed that the former Warrington Wolves stalwart has been undergoing a successful rehab and will stay at the DW Stadium for 2024.

Cooper is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season but with an option in the contract to extend – something which Peet looks certain to pick up.

“He is a player that will come back very determined next year and will make another impression,” Peet said.

“His rehab is going outstandingly well, he is so committed. He has applied himself so well, he spent last week at St George’s park to increase the focus around his rehab.

“He is in great shape, committed to his nutrition and strength and conditioning.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.