RFL reveals groundbreaking new structure for Women’s Super League and lower tiers

THE RFL has revealed a groundbreaking new structure for the Women’s Super League and lower tiers.

In a press conference this afternoon, the governing body and the RFL’s head of growth and general manager of the Women’s Super League Thomas Brindle, revealed a brand new competition to come into effect for 2024.

There will be a ‘Tier 1’ comprised of Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and York Valkyrie – the six teams that currently make up the Women’s Super League Group 1.

To make an eight-team league, two sides from the Group 2 of the Women’s Super League will be promoted, with first-place given automatic promotion and the second having to qualify through the play-offs.

Those teams consist of Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils.

The four that fail to make it to Tier 1 will become part of ‘Tier 2’ – a new regional structure that is set to have 32 teams spread over four leagues.

Those leagues will cover the North (West Cumbria, North East and Scotland), Roses (South Cumbria, Lancashire, Yorkshire, Humberside, Greater Manchester, Merseyside), Midlands (Derby, Nottingham, Birmingham, Coventry) and South (South Wales, Greater London, Home Counties).

A national champion will be crowned following a regional play-off with the national champion playing the bottom-placed side in the Women’s Super League – or ‘Tier 1’ – for a place in the top league.

That being said, there will be a minimum standard for clubs to abide by before they can be considered to be a Super League side, requirements of which will be released later.

There will then be a ‘Tier 3’ competition comprised of local sides.

The structure for the play-offs is as follows: