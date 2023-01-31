Bradford Bulls hoping to break a world-record in their Championship opening game ahead of Whitehaven fixture

BRADFORD BULLS are hoping to break the record for the number of spectators at a Championship opening game against Whitehaven on Sunday.

There is great optimism surrounding Odsal at present following a disappointing number of years in the second tier and much of that is down to the great work being done on and off the field.

Head coach Mark Dunning has put together a squad capable of ruffling a few feathers in the Championship whilst the impact of a new recruitment board and direction has been instrumental in giving hope to Bradford fans.

Now, the West Yorkshire club is attempting to set a new record this weekend with a bumper crowd expected at Odsal for the Bulls’ first Championship fixture against Whitehaven.

The current record stands at 8,817 – a figure set by Hull KR in their 54-24 thrashing of Bradford back in 2017, which proved to be the Robins’ final year in the second tier.

Will Bradford be able to break it?

Well, kids already go free at Odsal in 2023 with the Bulls putting together a pre-match package aimed at youngsters including inflatables, giveaways and face painting on the day.

It is one of the most highly-anticipated Championship seasons for a number of years with Bradford fully expected to play their part.

Roll on the weekend!