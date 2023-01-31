Ex-Hull FC and Super League halfback Josh Reynolds signs ‘dream’ deal at new club

FORMER Hull FC halfback Josh Reynolds has secured a ‘dream’ contract with the club where he made his name following a high-profile Super League exit.

Reynolds has put pen to paper on a deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs, despite initially joining on a train-and-trial deal at the end of last season.

The halfback impressed new head coach Cameron Ciraldo and so has been rewarded with a full-time contract.

“He’s been great around the place with his energy and attitude and Cam decided he wants him here full-time,” a Bulldogs source told The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

“The young guys in the squad really look up to him and it’s been a popular decision.”

Despite difficult spells at the Wests Tigers and Hull FC, Reynolds made his name in the blue and white of Canterbury a number of years ago, registering 138 appearances between 2011 and 2017.

The 33-year-old made 22 appearances for the Tigers between 2018 and 2020 before signing a two-year deal with Hull FC in Super League ahead of the 2021 season.

Reynolds made 25 appearances for the Black and Whites before leaving midway through the 2022 season.