Wolves sign Wesley Bruines

Warrington Wolves have announced the signing of Wesley Bruines from St Helens for the 2024 season.

The 20-year-old 6ft 3in centre joins on a 12-month deal with a club option for a further year.

Bruines, born in Dewsbury, came through the Academy system at Wakefield Trinity before making a move to Australia at the age of 18, where he joined South Sydney Rabbitohs development squad, working under incoming Warrington coach Sam Burgess. He has also represented England Lions at youth level.

The centre moved back to the UK this year with St Helens but has had limited opportunities this season, not having featured for their first team, but having played five times in the Championship for Swinton Lions and three times for North Wales Crusaders in League 1.

“Warrington’s a big club and I’m excited for the opportunity,” said Bruines.

“I know Sam [Burgess] from my time in Australia. He explained his vision of what he wants to do with the club and how he wants to develop me as a player.

“It’s a great stadium and a good atmosphere here at Warrington. It’s going to be a big pre-season for me and hopefully I can put my name out there to compete for a starting shirt.”

Warrington Director of Rugby Gary Chambers said: “Wes is someone Sam has worked with during his time at Souths.

“He’s a talented young player that we believe will develop with us. He can play centre as well as wing and fullback so will add that extra layer of competition as well as complementing what we’ve already got.”

Sam Burgess added: “Wes will be a great addition to our squad for next season.

“He will bring a great work ethic, skill and youth to our playing group.”