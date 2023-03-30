Super League Predictions: Leigh to shock Wigan, Warrington to thrash Hull and Leeds to fall at Hull KR

WELL another round of Super League action is in front of us and what a week it promises to be!

Leigh Leopards will host Wigan Warriors tomorrow night at the Leigh Sports Village, live on Sky Sports with Hull KR taking on Leeds Rhinos on Friday night in the broadcaster’s pick.

Elsewhere on Friday, St Helens will do battle with Wakefield Trinity at the Totally Wicked Stadium, as Warrington Wolves and Hull FC go head to head on Saturday afternoon under the Channel 4 cameras.

Catalans Dragons go up against Castleford Tigers on Saturday evening before Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants complete the weekend on Sunday afternoon. But, how will the results fare?

Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors

It’s a different Leigh side in 2023 to the ones that have gone on before as Adrian Lam’s men sit pretty in mid-table with three wins from six. Now, they host Wigan who themselves have been inconsistent so far this season with both sides winning the same amount of games. Interestingly, Joe Shorrocks could line up for the Warriors against the Leopards despite turning out for the latter in their win over Hull FC last week. That’s the only likely change head coach Matt Peet will make. Leigh continue to impress in 2023 and, at home, could well spring another upset.

Leigh by 4

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos

Both sides have been inconsistent in 2023 so far with three wins out of six, but Hull KR have had to do it incredibly tough in terms of injuries. Dean Hadley, Jordan Abdull and Frankie Halton will likely return for Willie Peters’ side following concussion protocols, but Ryan Hall and Tom Opacic could miss out after leaving the field early against Wakefield. Leeds, meanwhile, will have James Bentley back from suspension, though it remains to be seen where the Irish international will play given the Rhinos’ superb win over Catalans last weekend. The Robins have impressed when their backs have been against the wall and buoyed by a big Craven Park crowd, will run out winners here.

Hull KR by 6

St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield are still looking for their first win of 2023 and they didn’t really look any closer to achieving that in their 34-6 drubbing by Hull KR last week. St Helens, meanwhile, were able to grind out a nitty-gritty 14-12 win away at Huddersfield – their third win five games. However, they could be without forward Agnatius Paasi who has a slight knee issue, but head coach Paul Wellens will welcome back Mark Percival. Sione Mata’utia will miss out due to concussion protocols, with youngster George Delaney potentially getting a shot in the pack. Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth could hand a debut to new signing Will Dagger following his move from Hull KR. Trinity will get a win in 2023, but it won’t be here.

St Helens by 12

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Live on Channel 4, the whole of the UK will be able to see the might of the Warrington pack as they take on a not-so-small-pack-themselves in Hull FC. The Wolves have been by far and away the best team in Super League in 2023, swatting aside all challengers with relative ease with six wins out of six. Hull, on the other hand, have lost their last four games after winning their first two fixtures. No one is really giving the Black and Whites a chance here and you can see why considering the form of both teams. Sam Kasiano is banned for Daryl Powell’s side as is Ligi Sao for Tony Smith’s, but the Wolves should have enough anyway.

Warrington by 18

Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers

It really doesn’t take a genius to work out that Catalans will be hurting following a 32-22 defeat to Leeds last weekend – and Castleford are now in the firing line of a potential backlash. That was the Dragons’ first loss in 2023 whilst the Tigers can’t seem to buy a win this season with just one to their name. Catalans will be without Mickael Goudemand and Julian Bousquet, but Siosiua Taukeiaho, Romain Navarrete and Sam Tomkins could return. The Tigers will do a late fitness check on Paul McShane, but Liam Watts is out with a shoulder injury and Adam Milner is banned. Castleford don’t generally do well in the south of France and it could be another trial here.

Catalans by 16

Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants

The only game on Sunday sees Salford host Huddersfield at the AJ Bell Stadium with both sides determined to get back on the horse following narrow defeats last week. Whilst the Red Devils went down to Wigan by four points, the Giants were pegged back by just two by St Helens. Salford’s injury list keeps mounting with Tim Lafai and Amir Bourouh set for long spells on the sidelines whilst the departure of Dan Sarginson has not exactly helped the depth to Paul Rowley’s squad. Huddersfield boss Ian Watson, meanwhile, could hand new signing Jake Connor his first start after the maverick made his first Giants appearance from the bench last week. Though cut to ribbons by injuries and despite Huddersfield’s brilliant defence, Salford’s superb attack will be able to find the weakness.

Salford by 4