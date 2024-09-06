RLW 500: Inside issue 200 including Bradford glory, a very young Kevin Sinfield and Ant & Dec

LOOK back to issue 200 from September 1997 and at first glance not much appears to have changed.

In current times we have had the news that the RFL and RL Commercial are to make several members of staff redundant, while at the same time advertising for a new a director of marketing and communications.

To this day, one of the best people to have held that sort of role within the governing body is Peter Deakin.

After the success he had in launching Bullmania at Odsal at the start of the Super League era, it had been hoped that he could replicate some of that with a move to Super League/Rugby League Europe and really take the game forward. But after just four weeks in the job he left to join rugby union outfit Saracens – a situation analysed by editor Harry Edgar in an issue of Open Rugby like any other, despite it hitting another significant milestone.

It’s not that a double century wasn’t deemed significant, but the title had published special tributes and a history of the magazine just months earlier when it reached its 21st birthday.

Instead, as it came out at the conclusion to the second Super League season, it celebrated the year’s winners, with plenty of coverage of Bradford’s title success, including a pull out poster of player of the year and Man of Steel winner Jimmy Lowes. Also included are pictures of the Leeds Rhinos Alliance and Academy sides that won their competitions, with the latter including a very young looking Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Danny Ward.

In an attempt to show players off away from the field, this issue included London Broncos players on the catwalk and topless Bulls stars Robbie Paul (as he was then) and Tahi Reihana enjoying a massage and a cosmetics demonstration in Leeds, while a fresh-faced 22-year-old Paul Rowley was picked as that month’s “Man of League”.

But perhaps the biggest revelation came when a 21-year-old Kris Radlinski was asked who his Favourite singer/music was. His answer – Ant & Dec!

ALSO IN 1997

WORLD EVENTS

The USA get their first female Secretary of State as Madeleine Albright takes the role just days after Bill Clinton is sworn in for a second term as President.

The country mourns when Diana, Princess of Wales is killed is a car crash in a road tunnel in Paris.

The Labour party returns to power in the UK for the first time in 18 years as Tony Blair becomes Prime Minister.

The UK win the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time since Bucks Fizz in 1981 thanks to Katrina and the Waves and “Love Shine a Light”.

BIGGEST SELLING SONG

Something About The Way You Look Tonight/Candle In The Wind – Elton John

TOP UK BOX OFFICE FILM

(according to saltypopcorn.co.uk)

The Full Monty

RUGBY LEAGUE WINNERS

Championship: Bradford Bulls

Premiership: Wigan (v St Helens, 33-20)

Challenge Cup: St Helens (v Bradford Bulls, 32-22)

Man of Steel: James Lowes

ANOTHER MEMORABLE SPORTING MOMENT

In a bizarre moment of boxing history Mike Tyson bites off part of Evander Holyfield’s right era during a heavyweight bout.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 500 (September 2024)

