Saints fined for Covid protocol breaches

ST HELENS have been fined £5,000, of which £1,000 is suspended until the end of the current season, for breaches of the sport’s Covid protocols leading to the postponement of Super League fixtures against Hull KR and Huddersfield in July.

The RFL say the fine is at a low level to reflect the club’s co-operation with the investigation, and the unique circumstances following their victory over Castleford in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

In addition, both postponed fixtures were home games, meaning a considerable loss of ticket and commercial revenue has already been suffered.

St Helens are the fourth Super League club to be fined for breaches of Covid protocols this season.