‘We know what we’re capable of’: Why Mikolaj Oledzki is looking up with Leeds Rhinos

By LOUIS CHAPMAN-COOMBE

LEEDS prop Mikolaj Oledzki believes his side can now start to look up the table following two consecutive victories.

The Rhinos thumped London Broncos 46-8 on Friday, a week after a gritty 18-12 win over Hull FC.

Oledzki believes the two wins will be good for his team.

“We’re back in the mix,” he said.

“It’s only ten rounds in but we’re two points away and we’re up there. We’re building and sometimes you’ve just got to have a bit more patience; but these last two weeks have been really good for us.”

He added: “I don’t think we needed these two games to kick on because we’re a good team and we know what we’re capable of; we’re just trying to get into the flow of things, get things to work together and play the rugby that we know we’re capable of.”

The win on Friday was also arguably Leeds’ best overall performances of the season. The attack, in particular, would have pleased the Headingley faithful.

“We turned up with the right attitude,” Oledzki told League Express.

“Sometimes when you play teams that aren’t going too well, you expect things to happen; but we turned up, we knew what we needed to do, and things happened for us.

“Our attack fell into place naturally, especially after some of the individual brilliance from our backs. Lachie Miller, Ash Handley, Luis Roberts, Rhyse Martin and all the boys in the backfield, they built that platform.”

He added: “The kick returns were awesome. As a middle, when you see your fullback running past you with the ball, it’s always a good sight. We built the attack on the back of those kick-returners.”

The victory over London ended a run of four straight home defeats for the Rhinos, although they now enter a tricky run of fixtures against a wounded Catalans, St Helens and local rivals Castleford.

