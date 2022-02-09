Super League extends international broadcast coverage

Super League fans around the globe will once again be able to follow the Betfred Super League this season, thanks to renewed two-year agreements with international broadcasters.

Over 70 live games each season, including the play-offs and Grand Final, will be broadcast to overseas audiences in different territories covering five continents.

Fans in Oceania will continue to be able to follow the the competition each week on Fox Sports Australia and Sky NZ.

Canadian Super League supporters can tune in on Sportsnet, whilst fans in South-East Asia and MENA will be able to follow the story of the season via Premier Sports.

In France, beIN SPORT has committed to broadcast nine of Catalans Dragons thirteen home games to French viewers in 2022, as the Dragons seek to go one better than in 2021 and lift the Super League trophy at Old Trafford.

Rhodri Jones (pictured), Super League chief commercial officer said: “It is fantastic news that fans from around the world will be able to watch all the drama from the best games, featuring our amazing athletes.

“I’d like to thank our international broadcast partners for showing their continued support of Betfred Super League with the agreement of these new two-year deals, and the RDA agency who have supported us over the last four years to ensure Super League is seen across the globe.

“Over the past two seasons we’ve seen steady growth in UK viewing figures and with the renewal of our international rights, I’m sure we will see plenty of fans, new and existing, tuning in each week from around world.”

In the UK, the first three rounds of broadcast games in the 2022 Betfred Super League are (all kick-off times are UK);

St Helens v Catalans Dragons (Thurs, 10 Feb 8pm)

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (Fri, 11 Feb, 8pm)

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (Sat, 12 Feb, 12:30pm)

Toulouse Olympique v Huddersfield Giants (Sat, 12 Feb, 7pm)

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (Thurs, 17 Feb, 8pm)

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (Fri, 18 Feb, 8pm)

Hull FC v St Helens (Sat, 19 Feb, 12:30pm)

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity (Sat, 19 Feb, 5pm)

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (Thurs, 24 Feb, 8pm)

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (Fri, 25 Feb, 8pm)