Ryan Carr leaves Featherstone

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the departure of head coach Ryan Carr.

The 31-year old arrived at the club as a relative unknown with just a handful of players signed up but guided them to an unlikely place in the Championship Grand Final.

Carr will now return to Australia to take up a new role Down Under.

“I am grateful to everyone involved at Featherstone Rovers to have had the chance to coach at such a proud and historic club,” he said.

“I have been blessed this year with a very special playing group that has been filled with good people who all wanted to work hard for each other and buy in to what we wanted to do. Being able to achieve what we did in such a short time frame is down to the hard work and dedication that those players were willing to put in. Those players are the ones that continue to drive the culture.

“The decision to leave Featherstone is down to family reasons, not a Rugby League decision. I base my decisions on the happiness and wellbeing of my family first with my Rugby League career coming second to that. I have to do what is best for my family which unfortunately means going back to Australia with my young family. I want to make sure I take care of them first and foremost as they are the most important part of my life.”

James Webster is expected to be announced as their new head coach shortly.