Rochdale Hornets in contract dispute with players

Rochdale Hornets are facing a legal battle with a number of their own players over an administrative error that has led to a dispute over contracts.

The club was relegated from the Championship and attempted to terminate the contracts of several players who signed deals for 2020 at the end of last year.

However, the operational rules state clubs must inform players of their intention to activate a termination within a month of being relegated. The players involved in the dispute claim they were informed after that time period.

Rochdale were relegated on August 4, with the following Monday the start day for the club to trigger terminations.

That means the Hornets had until September 5 to go through the termination process, but it’s alleged they didn’t attempt to terminate contracts until after that date.

The case could now be taken to a tribunal.

Hornets were relegated having managed just one league win all season. They ended the campaign on a 23-match losing streak.

Rochdale were contacted for a comment.