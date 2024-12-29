Leeds Rhinos promote six academy players to first team

LEEDS RHINOS have confirmed the next batch of academy talent that will be given an opportunity to shine in the first team.

Having made their debuts in 2024, Ruby Bruce, Ruby Walker, Ebony Stead and Grace Short have all been made permanent members of the club’s Super League squad, while Lily Thompson and Connie Boyd have also been brought into the first-team environment.

Between them Bruce, Walker, Stead and Short made 24 appearances last season and now Boyd and Thompson, who can both play either in the second row or at centre, will be hoping to have a similar impact on the team, with interim head coach Leon Crick confident all six players can play a vital role in the new season.

“The players who stepped up from the Academy last year – Ruby Walker, Ruby Bruce, Grace Short and Ebony Stead – have joined the first team fully this year,” explained Crick, who remains in charge while Lois Forsell completes her maternity leave.

“Grace stepped up during the summer and she impressed the coaching staff and retains her place in the squad.

“It will be great for them to get a full pre-season under their belts and feel part of the team from day one.

“We have also brought up Lily, who won Academy Player of the Year last season. She had a really strong season, we think she deserves a shot and she is keen to come up and show what she can do.

“Connie has also been given the opportunity to step up. She impressed in the Academy last year and she is looking good in pre-season training.

“Quality wise, first and foremost they are good Rugby League players, they are skilful and they fit into what we need from people in the squad. They are really likeable and get stuck into everything that we ask of them.

“They work hard in the gym and on the field. They are all teachable and have got a great grounding already in terms of their rugby skill and they want to learn and get better.”