Return to action for students

College Rugby League is on the agenda today with the first fixtures of 2020.

Fixtures are:

Wednesday 8 January 2020

PREMIER DIVISION: Wakefield v Hull FC Academy; Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants; Leeds City v Furness.

NORTH WEST

DIVISION ONE: Cowley Sixth Form v The Rugby League College; Runshaw v Carmel; Salford Red Devils A v Priestley (Warrington Wolves A).

YORKSHIRE

DIVISION ONE: Hull FC A v Huddersfield; Wyke Sixth Form v Wilberforce Sixth Form.

DIVISION TWO: Pontefract v Kirklees; Selby v Greenhead.