Return to action for students

College Rugby League is on the agenda today with the first fixtures of 2020.
Fixtures are:
Wednesday 8 January 2020
PREMIER DIVISION: Wakefield v Hull FC Academy; Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants; Leeds City v Furness.
NORTH WEST
DIVISION ONE: Cowley Sixth Form v The Rugby League College; Runshaw v Carmel; Salford Red Devils A v Priestley (Warrington Wolves A).
YORKSHIRE
DIVISION ONE: Hull FC A v Huddersfield; Wyke Sixth Form v Wilberforce Sixth Form.
DIVISION TWO: Pontefract v Kirklees; Selby v Greenhead.