Rohan Smith confirms more signings and outgoings at Leeds Rhinos

ROHAN SMITH has confirmed that there will be more signings and outgoings at Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

The Rhinos have been in disappointing form in 2023, missing out on the play-offs after a 50-0 thrashing at the hands of Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Last week, Leeds confirmed that James Bentley and David Fusitu’a had signed new deals whilst the likes of Aidan Sezer, Sam Walters and Zane Tetevano will leave Headingley at the end of the season.

And Smith has revealed that the squad will be ‘significantly’ different in 2024.

“There is a bunch bubbling away in the background but nothing I can report at this point,” Smith said.

“We are going to go into pre-season ad work really hard, it will be a new group with some significant changes to the make up of our best 17. The first process will be to prepare really well and I believe we will have a group that can contest.

“Recruitment and retention is something we are working on each day to make our roster better. There will be some additions and some subtractions at some stage, but how many? How long is a piece of string?”

The Rhinos have already confirmed the signings of Mickael Goudemand and Lachie Miller.

