Warrington Wolves confirm the exit of six players from Super League club

WARRINGTON WOLVES have confirmed the departure of six first-team players at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Peter Mata’utia, Daryl Clark, Thomas Mikaele, Greg Minikin, Jack Darbyshire and Aiden Doolan will all leave the club with their contracts expiring at the end of the year.

Mata’utia joined the club at the start of the 2022 season and has made 54 appearances for the Wire to date. He has played a big role off the field too, forming an integral part of our leadership group over the last two seasons.

Minikin also joined at the start of last season and showed his commitment and dedication to overcome an ACL injury before making his debut last July. He’s made 20 appearances for the club to date.

It was confirmed earlier this year that hooker Clark will leave the club to join St Helens. The hooker has made 240 appearances in primrose and blue, scoring 51 tries. He famously scored the decisive try in Warrington’s 2019 Challenge Cup Final win over Saints where he also picked up the Lance Todd trophy for a man-of-the-match display.

Clark will lead out the team as captain in his final home game tomorrow night against St Helens.

Mikaele rejoined the club last month on a short-term deal and has made 23 appearances across his two spells with the Wire. He will return to Australia at the end of the year.

Academy graduates Jack Darbyshire and Aiden Doolan will also depart for new opportunities in 2024.