Wigan Warriors star Jai Field proposes controversial substitution rule for Super League

WIGAN WARRIORS star Jai Field has proposed a controversial substitution rule for Super League.

Back in 2003, the Rugby Football League increased the amount of interchanges allowed during a game from six to 12.

For the 2012 Super League season, this figure was reduced to ten and then for 2019, the number was reduced to eight.

In terms of why the reductions were introduced, it is a way of rewarding fitter players and fitter teams that can manage workloads better and plan out a game in a more effective method.

However, Field wants to see that figure reduced to six to ensure a more open game.

Appearing on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast alongside hosts Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin, Field explained: “It’s not just for me but I feel like it brings more of a spectacle to the game.

“The more fatigue that is in the game, the more you’re going to see it open up and you’re going to see more tries.”

“I want to see less interchanges – I’d like to see them go down to six I reckon.

“Some of the best tries you ever see were from games in the 1980s and 1990s where people are out there for 80 minutes with no interchanges and the ball can go through 15 sets of hands and they score in the corner. It’s exciting to me.”

