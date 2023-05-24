Rohan Smith gives verdict on Harry Newman bombed try as he makes Bevan French admission

LEEDS RHINOS went out of the Challenge Cup at the weekend following an 18-14 defeat to the Wigan Warriors.

That Sixth Round tie featured a number of flashpoints, not least when Leeds centre Harry Newman made a break only to fail to pass to inside man Richie Myler in the last few minutes of the game.

Newman did the same in the first-half but managed to skip his way past Wigan fullback Bevan French.

The second time, however, French was able to haul Newman down with the Rhinos man bombing a certain try.

For Leeds head coach Rohan Smith, French should be commended greatly for his ability to cast doubt into the mind of Newman.

“Bevan French was very clever with what he did and we as coaches, me in particular, have spoken about players in lots of games who have the appetite and ability to disrupt plays whether at the back or in the line by taking intercepts,” Smith said.

“At the back of players’ minds in those cases is sometimes not forcing it. Clearly Harry would have liked to make a different decision if he had his time again but Bevan French played his part in that.

“French should be commended for his skill and nous to make it a difficult decision. He is a very clever player.”

Smith also explained that Newman has trained well after getting over his disappointment.

“It’s never down to one play, Harry was very disappointed as he wants to win but he has been accountable for his decision. He is training well this week and is in good spirits.”