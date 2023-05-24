Rohan Smith confirms outside back will leave Leeds Rhinos after rejecting new contract

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed that an outside back will be leaving Headingley at the end of his contract.

Following Sam Walters’ rejection of a new contract, outside back Liam Tindall has also rejected an offer, with Smith revealing that youth will be promoted in the latter’s absence from 2024 and beyond.

“I’m not quite sure why or how things intend to be announced but we made an offer (to Tindall) that hasn’t been accepted and I believe another has,” Smith said.

“In our outside back ranks in the ages below and reserve groups we have players of similar age to Liam and I’m hopeful they will progress at the back end of this year to take some responsibility for that gap.

“For middle players go, we are in the market for middle players and we were prior to Sam making his decision. We don’t have middle unit players ready to step straight into Super League next season from the youth ranks. Everyone is chasing big middles.”

Smith, however, is more concerned about getting good performances out on the field.

“Recruitment and retention is a daily progress. There is an appetite for media and fans to discuss who is staying or going but we will provide updates when they are there but I’m focused on getting regular strong performances.”