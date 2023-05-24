Widnes Vikings bring in Super League prop following Kyle Amor’s immediate retirement

WIDNES VIKINGS have acted quickly to reinforce their Championship squad following the retirement of stalwart Kyle Amor.

Suffering from knee and shoulder injuries, Amor hung up his boots earlier in the week after playing in ten of the club’s 12 games so far this season.

As a result, it has left the Vikings down an experienced head in the middle, but head coach John Kear has acted quickly with the two-week loan signing of Salford Red Devils forward Andrew Dixon.

The 33-year-old Manchester-born forward comes to the Vikings with a wealth of experience behind him as a second rower, previously featuring for St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique.

Dixon goes straight into the fray for Saturday’s Summer Bash game against the Swinton Lions.