Rohan Smith reveals club is “seeking experts” outside of rugby league to aid Leeds Rhinos star in terms of concussion progression

IN rugby league, there is currently a massive focus on trying to reduce head knocks in a bid to enhance player safety.

In recent times, of course, the governing body has put in place a number of initiatives such as 11-day protocols for any player that has suffered a concussion as well as rigorous Head Injury Assessments during a game.

For Leeds Rhinos youngster, Morgan Gannon, he missed last year’s Super League Grand Final due to concussion and suffered another hit earlier this season.

With that in mind, Leeds boss Rohan Smith and the specialists at Headingley have put together an extended plan to ensure Gannon can alter several techniques in a bid to avoid any future issues. That so far has included fishing around for experts in other sports to come together.

“We’ve put a really comprehensive plan together to work on all aspects may reduce the risk in the future of another concussion,” Smith said.

“He’s doing more quality training, we are seeking experts outside of our sports to support that but I think it is an exciting time for Morgan to work on things and prepare himself for his next opportunity.

“He has got a couple more weeks of training and we want to see some physical areas of growth there as well as making some changes to tackle technique.”

Smith, however, was keen to downplay any lasting effects of concussion with Gannon.

“He hasn’t had any physical symptoms after the most recent concussion. The specialist has taken a rightly-so conservative approach to play,” Smith continued.

We are putting a well constructed plan to bring about some technical improvements and some physical gain to give him the best chance. There is no rush because he is a young man but at the same time everyone wants to play.