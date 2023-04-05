Rohan Smith’s short response to Kruise Leeming’s potential parting shot following Leeds Rhinos exit

KRUISE LEEMING is no longer a Leeds Rhinos player – that much is true.

After his signature was announced by the Gold Coast Titans for the rest of the 2023 NRL season, Leeming said his goodbyes to Headingley and its fans and officials.

In that response, which Leeming posted on Instagram, the Eswatini-born hooker seemingly described his exit from Leeds as one which ‘suited the coach’s wishes.’

Leeming’s post said: “I have loved playing for Leeds Rhinos and I am immensely proud to have captained the club to a Challenge Cup victory and the Grand Final last season,” Leeming posted on Instagram.

“I have always given my absolute best for the club and that is why I am sad my time at the club has come to a premature end.

“To play at Headingley in front of the amazing support has been an honour and a privilege, I wish the team and the club every success however it is my understanding that this move suits the coaches wishes and I know this is how things go in professional sport.”

“I have nothing but admiration for what Gary Hetherington has done at Leeds and would like to thank him, Kevin Sinfield, Richard Agar and Jamie Jones Buchanan for making my time at the club so special.

“Look forward to meeting my new teammates and a new challenge in the NRL with the Gold Coast Titans.”

In response, however, Smith issued a short response in trying to close the matter.

“Kruise requested the release through his agent having a conversation with Gary and that was granted so that’s all I have to say on that,” Smith said.

Whether there will be a replacement for Leeming through the doors in 2023 remains to be seen, but Jarrod O’Connor has got Smith’s backing so far.