Wigan Warriors vs St Helens: Team news, injuries and TV channel as both sides miss key players

IT’S one of the most hotly-anticipated derby clashes in recent years as Wigan Warriors host St Helens at the DW Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Wigan have started the 2023 Super League season in inconsistent fashion, but registered an impressive 38-6 win over Leigh Leopards last weekend.

Saints, meanwhile, put Wakefield Trinity to the sword in a 38-0 drubbing, with Paul Wellens’ men seemingly finding their feet after a slow start.

Team news and injuries

Wigan will be without Jai Field for around two months following a hamstring injury whilst Cade Cust will also be absent, but Liam Marshall could return. Tom Forber’s loan period with Wakefield has ended, so head coach Matt Peet has included the hooker in his squad. Iain Thornley could also return from injury.

Saints forward Alex Walmsley will be missing for Wellens following his own hamstring injury. However, Jake Wingfield and Sione Mata’utia both return.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

14 Mike Cooper

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

21 Iain Thornley

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

27 Junior Nsemba

29 Tom Forber

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Will Hopoate

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

11 Sione Mata’utia

13 Morgan Knowles

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

19 James Bell

22 Sam Royle

23 Konrad Hurrell

25 Tee Ritson

30 George Delaney

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm with a kick-off time of 3pm.