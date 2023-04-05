Wigan Warriors vs St Helens: Team news, injuries and TV channel as both sides miss key players

IT’S one of the most hotly-anticipated derby clashes in recent years as Wigan Warriors host St Helens at the DW Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Wigan have started the 2023 Super League season in inconsistent fashion, but registered an impressive 38-6 win over Leigh Leopards last weekend.
Saints, meanwhile, put Wakefield Trinity to the sword in a 38-0 drubbing, with Paul Wellens’ men seemingly finding their feet after a slow start.
Team news and injuries
Wigan will be without Jai Field for around two months following a hamstring injury whilst Cade Cust will also be absent, but Liam Marshall could return. Tom Forber’s loan period with Wakefield has ended, so head coach Matt Peet has included the hooker in his squad. Iain Thornley could also return from injury.
Saints forward Alex Walmsley will be missing for Wellens following his own hamstring injury. However, Jake Wingfield and Sione Mata’utia both return.
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
14 Mike Cooper
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
21 Iain Thornley
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
27 Junior Nsemba
29 Tom Forber
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Will Hopoate
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
11 Sione Mata’utia
13 Morgan Knowles
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
17 Agnatius Paasi
18 Jake Wingfield
19 James Bell
22 Sam Royle
23 Konrad Hurrell
25 Tee Ritson
30 George Delaney
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm with a kick-off time of 3pm.