Catalans Dragons sign up exciting French duo

CATALANS DRAGONS have issued a ‘hands off’ warning to any suitors by moving quickly to sign up two of their most exciting French youngsters.

Both players, who have been training with the professional squad since the start of the season, have signed a two-year deal, that will secure their future at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until 2025.

A key player from the reserve team, Ugo Tison made his professional debut last season at Wigan. The young hooker, 21, took part in the 18-10 victory over the Warriors in March.

Tison said: “I am very proud to sign my first professional contract with the club. A dream come true and now it’s my turn to do everything to make it as long as possible. I’m going to give everything as soon as I get the opportunity to play.”

Tanguy Zenon, 20, has also become an important player for St Estève XIII Catalan over the last three years. A fullback or a winger, he also made his debut against the Warriors last season.

Zenon said: “I am very happy that the club has given me this opportunity to sign my first professional contract and to train with the Dragons every day. I will work very hard to earn a spot in this squad.”

Steve McNamara, the Catalans head coach, also said: “It’s great to see two local players signing their first professional contract with the club. They have worked very hard for this opportunity and I’m sure will feature strongly in the first team both this season and for many seasons to come.”