Salford fail to travel to Heworth in NCL

This afternoon’s game between Heworth and Salford City Roosters in the Third Division of the Kingstone Press National Conference League is off.

NCL Administrator Alan Smith confirmed, shortly before 1.00pm, that the Roosters, who are bottom of the table, are unable to raise a team.

Conference bosses will now set a new date for the fixture.

Heworth, who have won their last nine matches, are fifth in the table and pushing for promotion.

Salford, who slipped 38-14 at home to the York outfit back in May, have lost seven of their last eight games.