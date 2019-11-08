Wigan sign London hotshot

Wigan Warriors have signed London Broncos’ academy starlet Kai Pearce-Paul.

The Bromley-native has signed for the club on a four-year deal after impressing at the Broncos.

A 6ft 5 back-rower, Pearce-Paul will be a first-team member of Adrian Lam’s squad.

“I can’t wait to get involved,” he said.

“It’ll be a tough challenge, but an enjoyable one and I’m really looking forward to the move. After speaking to Adrian (Lam), Kris (Radlinski) and Matty (Peet) they were all supportive and made me feel very welcome so I knew that the move to Wigan will be the right one for me.”

Wigan Warriors Executive Director, Kris Radlinski added: “We have identified Kai as player for the future and he’ll be joining a very competitive squad where he has seasoned internationals in his position to learn from. In the Academy games against London Broncos last year, he was very difficult to handle and he made us all take notice. We’re excited to see him develop in a Wigan Warriors jersey over the next few years.”