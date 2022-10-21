Rugby league agent believes ‘three or four’ Leeds Rhinos players will make Bradford Bulls move following Jack Walker signing

BRADFORD Bulls completed quite the coup when they landed Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker on a one-year deal earlier this week.

The 23-year-old – a Super League Grand Final winner at just 17 – has had a torrid time with injuries over the past few seasons, but he is a born winner.

And for Bradford, Walker is just what the West Yorkshire club needs going forward as head coach Mark Dunning attempts to rebuild his squad for a promotion push.

For rugby league agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money, he believes that Walker’s move to Odsal will see a number of players follow – including ‘three or four’ from Leeds.

“I’ve had a few players already say to me, if Jack is going there, put me down for Bradford. Bradford are hoping this snowballs,” Harrison said on Show Me The Money TV: Inside the Deal.

“We don’t know if Fev are going to spend the amount of money they usually do, Toulouse are quiet. Why aren’t Bradford talking about winning it? Because if there’s no one spending 1.2 million, anyone can win it. Bradford are the biggest club in the Championship.

“I think Bradford are going to be very close with Leeds this year, I’d say Bradford are going to get three or four players from Leeds.”