Rugby league agent hails Super League boss as “the best young coach in the world”

RUGBY LEAGUE agent Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, has hailed Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet as “the best young coach in the world”.

The Warriors currently hold all four trophies available in the northern hemisphere – the Challenge Cup, the League Leaders’ Shield, the Grand Final and the World Club Challenge – and Peet looks well placed to lead Wigan to more glory in 2024.

Peet, however, has not necessarily gone down the traditional route to becoming a head coach.

There was no top level playing career with Peet working his way up from the bottom at the Brick Community Stadium to the very top.

And for Harrison, that is an incredible journey: “I’ve got to give him some toffee. This is a kid that has done ten years coaching, he won nine junior Grand Finals nearly on the trot,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“Imagine how good that is. He then went in as an assistant, did the highlights and probably cleaned the changing rooms.

“He then went along to the first-team. He wasn’t a player, he didn’t come in like a Danny McGuire or a Sam Burgess.

“This is Matty Peet who might have, respectfully, played for Leigh Miners – and he might correct me on that.

“He has done it the hard way and now he is the supremo coach. He is probably the best young coach in the world, without a doubt.”

