Halifax Panthers launch internal investigation after centre was banned for eight matches

HALIFAX PANTHERS have launched an international investigation into centre Zack McComb after he was found guilty of a Grade F Verbal Abuse charge.

McComb and the Panthers went to an Operational Rules Tribunal last night, with the Tribunal concluding that the former was guilty, meaning he has subsequently been banned for eight games and fined £500.

Now the Panthers have released a statement on the issue, saying: “As a club, we don’t condone any abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of Unacceptable Language or Behaviour.

“We’ll be launching our own internal disciplinary investigation as per our club policies and procedures. Neither the club nor the player will be making any further statement until this investigation is concluded.”

