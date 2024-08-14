Rugby league agent lifts lid on Danny McGuire’s Hull KR exit and how he turned down head coach role before joining Castleford Tigers as assistantt

WHEN Danny McGuire left Hull KR at the end of the 2023 Super League season, it took a number of people by surprise.

When McGuire ended up joining Castleford Tigers as assistant coach it perhaps raised eyebrows further.

The former Leeds Rhinos halfback had struck up a brilliant relationship with Rovers head coach Willie Peters in the latter’s first season in charge at Craven Park.

The pair had helped the Robins make it to the Challenge Cup Final as well as the semi-final of the Super League play-offs.

But McGuire eventually moved on – and now his agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK, has revealed how the exit and move to Castleford followed.

“Danny left Hull KR, probably not by choice if I’m being honest,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes Show.

“It was quite a shock for Dan but that’s business and that’s rugby. He’s a big lad. They treat him fantastically well at Hull KR and they gave him a great opportunity.

“Danny repaid them on and off the field.”

Harrison also went further, revealing that McGuire initially turned down the head coaching role at Castleford because he wasn’t ready.

“He (McGuire) moved on and the chance came to meet up with Cas as maybe a first-team coach and not an assistant.

“Danny made it clear straightaway that he wasn’t anywhere near the finished article and I thought it was very brave of him because the egos of sportsmen tells you that you want that job.

“Danny said no he wasn’t ready and wasn’t prepared to put himself through that.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast