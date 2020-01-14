Hastings and Burgess set for Wigan debuts

Wigan Warriors’ new marquee men George Burgess and Jackson Hastings are both in line to make their debut in Sunday’s clash with Leeds.

The pair have been named in the Warriors squad for what is Liam Farrell’s testimonial.

Fellow new signings Mitch Clark and Jake Bibby are included while Dom Manfredi could also feature after being named in the squad following injury.

29-year-old Farrell is heading into his 11th season with Wigan and has made over 250 career appearances.

Wigan squad: Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall, Chris Hankinson, Joe Burgess, Bevan French, Tommy Leuluai, Tony Clubb, Sam Powell, George Burgess, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Sean O’Loughlin, Ben Flower, Joe Greenwood, Morgan Smithies, Oliver Partington, Joe Bullock, Liam Byrne, Dom Manfredi, Mitch Clark, Jake Bibby, Jack Wells, Jackson Hastings.