Talking Rugby League: What has gone wrong at Leeds Rhinos?

TO see Leeds Rhinos’ collapse in the last few weeks has been truly shocking.

To have 50 points run up against them by Wigan at Headingley is bad enough.

But to then concede 61 points against Catalans Dragons, while looking completely bereft of ideas and spirit, is absolutely appalling, especially for those supporters who kept the faith and followed them to Perpignan.

In the Super League era there have only been four teams that have won the title since 1996 – St Helens, Wigan, Leeds and Bradford.

Bradford have fallen by the wayside since 2014 and Leeds look to be sliding down the league as well.

It’s perhaps fortunate for them that they will almost certainly be awarded an A grade by IMG when the new grading system kicks in next year.

At least the Rhinos will be protected from relegation, which was the dreadful fate of the Bulls, from which they’ve never recovered.

But why have Leeds allowed their standards to slip so badly, unlike Wigan and St Helens?

Perhaps one factor is that both Wigan and Saints appointed coaches from within their own system, guaranteeing a high degree of continuity from years of success that both those clubs have enjoyed.

It’s no coincidence that Wigan’s Matt Peet has just agreed a new four-year contract with his club.

But where is the continuity at Headingley?

Meanwhile at least one group of Leeds supporters is suffering more than most, according to our French correspondent Steve Brady.

A Sunday morning flight from Perpignan to Leeds-Bradford Airport containing dozens of Leeds fans had to be postponed because of technical problems.

The supporters have been accommodated in hotels in nearby Rivesaltes until the flight can eventually take off at a scheduled time of 7pm today (Monday).

The fans affected included our Leeds correspondent Phil Caplan and his wife Ros.

Mind you, I suppose some of those fans wouldn’t mind too much if their plane didn’t arrive back in time for their clash against Castleford on Friday night.

Can Trinity survive relegation?

I hate the idea of relegation, principally because it places so much pressure on relegated clubs as their income drops off the edge of a cliff and players have to come to terms with the fact that their income might disappear, which could threaten their mortgages.

I just don’t think it’s worth it.

The question for Wakefield is – will they get a parachute payment from Super League that will soften the blow of relegation?

So far there has been no official confirmation that Trinity will receive a payment.

I believe there will be some meetings taking place this week that will make that decision.

It would also be useful to know how much progress has been made in terms of the takeover of the club by Yorkshire businessman Matthew Ellis.

If ever the club could benefit from a wealthy owner, now is surely the time.

Championship thrills

What an ending to the relegation battle in the Championship we are going to see this weekend.

With one game to go, Whitehaven, Keighley and Swinton are all level on 16 points, with very similar points differences, while Barrow sit just above them on 17 points.

Newcastle Thunder have already been relegated, but any one of those four other clubs could be relegated in a week’s time, depending on results.

All four clubs have tough-looking fixtures, with Whitehaven perhaps facing the biggest challenge against Toulouse on Saturday.

The other three all play on Sunday, with Barrow facing York, Swinton travelling to Halifax and Keighley travelling to London Broncos.

Barrow will be safe as long as at least one of the three clubs below them is defeated.

If any of them do lose, they can’t afford to lose by much.

It’s an amazing climax to the season.

